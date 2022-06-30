Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP government has fulfilled most of its election promises, says Y.V. Subba Reddy

‘Jagan is concentrating on improvement of education, health and housing’

TTD Chairman and YSRCP Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy with Minister Vidadala Rajini and party district president Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao at the party plenary in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy has said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to alleviating the problems of people, which is evident from the way he has fulfilled most of his promises within one year after coming to power.

Speaking at the Visakhapatnam district plenary of the party at Gurajada Kalakshetram here, on Thursday, Mr. Subba Reddy recalled that at the YSRCP Plenary held in 2017, Mr. Jagan had promised to implement the ‘Navaratnalu’ programme to alleviate the problems of the people. Later, he undertook the ‘padayatra’, understood their problems and included them in his election manifesto.

He had implemented a vast majority of the promises within one year, like nowhere else in the country. These include the provision of four lakh jobs by establishing village and ward secretariats. The welfare schemes were being implemented in a fair and transparent manner and the services were being delivered at the doorstep of the people through volunteers.

Did former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu implement any schemes during his rule? He said that former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had introduced Arogyasri and fee reimbursement scheme for the poor during his tenure.

Mr. Jagan was concentrating on improvement of education, health and housing. The government schools were being developed under ‘Nadu – Nedu’ programme and ‘Amma Vodi’ was being implemented to reduce the dropout rate. The construction of 16 new medical colleges was taken up in the State and health clinics have been established at the village-level to provide better medical services to the poor.

YSRCP district president Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao presided over the plenary.

District in-charge Minister Vidadala Rajini spoke.

MLAs, MLCs, chairpersons of various corporations and party leaders participated in the plenary.

Earlier, a rally on motorcycles, autorickshaws and cars, was taken out from Thatichetlapalem to Siripuram in which scores of party workers and leaders participated under the leadership of Visakhapatnam North constituency coordinator K.K. Raju.