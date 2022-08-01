Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP government duped people by failing to implement its promise of total prohibition, alleges BJP

‘841 bar licences were given for three years and the government was earning hundreds of crores of rupees through them’

The YSR Congress Party government has cheated people of the State by failing to implement its election promise of total prohibition after securing the votes of women, BJP State vice-president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju has alleged.

Addressing a media conference here on Monday, Mr. Raju recalled that the YSRCP spoke of ‘Nava Ratnalu’ and ‘total prohibition’ in a phased manner in three years. The manifesto had noted that liquor was ruining families and on the need to end the menace. Women voters believed it and voted the party to power, he said. Though the government had, no doubt, reduced the shops in 2019, it was a shame that teachers were kept as security at the wine shops. Now, assets were being mortgaged to raise loans from banks. As many as 841 bar licences were given for three years and the government was earning hundreds of crores of rupees through them , the BJP leader alleged.

Referring to the statement, allegedly made by a Minister that prohibition was not mentioned in ‘Nava Ratnalu’ programme of the YSRCP, Mr. Raju quipped, “Whom will you fool?” He appealed to the people to teach the YSRCP a lesson in the next elections for failing to implement its election promises.

He also alleged that Rushikonda was being destroyed in the name of tourism. He wondered as to why the government was against the Opposition parties and even the media visiting the place. “Where is the need to maintain secrecy? This was giving rise to speculation on construction of the Chief Minister’s camp office,”he said. On allegations of cases being booked on journalists and others, who visited Rushikonda, he said, if they were true, the cases should be withdrawn unconditionally.

On allegations of protocol violations in respect of Opposition Corporators, in the GVMC, Mr. Raju warned the GVMC Commissioner and the Collector that such violations would not be tolerated, if they recur.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Mr. Raju appealed to all citizens to fly the national flag atop their homes from August 2 to 15 to propagate the idea of unity and patriotism.

BJP Parliament district president Raveendra Medapati also spoke.