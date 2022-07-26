Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP failed to solve problems of people, alleges TDP

‘Telugu Desam Party prepared to face elections at any time’

‘Telugu Desam Party prepared to face elections at any time’

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lashed out at the ruling party for what it called ‘failures of the YSR Congress Party government’ in alleviating the problems of the people, and called upon the party cadre to create awareness among people that it is the TDP alone which can resolve their problems.

A meeting of the district party In-charges of five districts from the region was held at the party office here on Tuesday. Former Ministers N. Chinarajappa, Kala Venkata Rao, Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu and Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy and former MLC Buddha Venkanna participated in the meeting.

Mr. Chinarajappa called upon the party cadre to wage united struggles against the ‘anti-people’ policies of the YSRCP government. Saying that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was the ‘first person to respond to natural calamities’, Mr. Chinarajappa said that it was unfortunate that the YSRCP government had failed to make proper arrangements, when he went to the flood-affected areas to call on the victims. The TDP leader alleged that people were being trained to speak in front of the Chief Minister, when he came to meet them.

The former Minister sought that the dependents of flood victims should be given ₹10 lakh as compensation apart from 25 kg rice and essential commodities.

Mr. Kala Venkata Rao said that the TDP was prepared to face elections at any time. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised that the damaged roads would be repaired by June-end but even in July it was not done. He alleged that farmers were facing difficulties even in getting fertilizers. He alleged that the Chief Minister was not bothered about the problems of the common people. The desire expressed by the people of the merged villages to go back to Telangana State was a reflection of the sorry state of affairs in Andhra Pradesh, he alleged.

Mr. Venkanna said that all the 35 party in-charges in the five districts would fight collectively if false cases were booked against TDP leaders and workers. He alleged that there was scarcity of ₹2,000 notes in Andhra Pradesh as the big notes going into the homes of the YSRCP leaders. He said that even the ruling party survey had predicted that the TDP would win 28 of the 35 seats in the region.