Andhra Pradesh: YSR Congress Party’s ‘Bus Yatra’ to start from Ichchapuram on October 26

October 13, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The YSR Congress Party has planned to launch ‘Bus Yatra’ in the State and it would begin in North Andhra from October 26.

Party regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy conducted a meeting with leaders of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, Alluri Sitharamaraju, Manyam districts here on Friday and discussed about the ‘Bus Yatra’.

Later, addressing a press conference, Education Minister, Botcha Satyarayanana said that the Bus Yatra will be conducted from October 26 to November 9.

Giving the details, Mr Satyanarayana said that the 13-day yatra will begin from Ichchapuram on October 26 and continue at Gajapathinagaram (Vizianagaram) on October 27, Bheemunipatnam (Visakhapatnam on October 28, Paderu (Alluri Sithamara Raju) on October 30 and Amudalavalasa (Srikakulam) on October 31.

Similarly, the yatra will continue at Parvathipuram on November 1, Madugula on November 2, Narasannapeta on November 3, S.Kota on November 4, Gajuwaka on November 6, Rajam on November 7, Saluru on November 8 and Anakapalli on November 9, he added.

The Minister said that during the ‘Bus Yatra’, the YSRCP leaders will explain to the people why YSRCP government is necessary for Andhra Pradesh.