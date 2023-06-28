Andhra Pradesh: YSR Congress Party is burdening people in the form of taxes, alleges TDP

June 28, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Bike rallies, distribution of manifesto pamphlets and public meetings marked the second day of the Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) ‘Bhavishyattu Ki Guarantee’ programme which was held in various wards under the Visakhapatnam West Constituency on Wednesday.

The bus yatra started from Mulagada, where the former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, V. Anitha, Visakhapatnam West MLA P.V.G.R. Naidu (Gana Babu) and several others took part. The TDP leaders took selfies at Anna Canteen and a few other places, where the development activities were taken up during the TDP government.

Speaking at a public meeting organised as part of the yatra, Mr. Palla Srinivasa Rao alleged that the YSRCP government has been involved in looting the public since the last three years. He alleged that while prices of all the essential commodities have increased, the government has been burdening people in the form of taxes. He said that each and every person in the State has been financially burdened due to the debts made by the YSRCP government.

Former MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy recalled how former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had taken up relief activities after Cyclone Hudhud struck Visakhapatnam during the year 2014.

TDP Mahila wing president V. Anitha said that due to lack of employment and lack of proper enforcement, ganja usage has been on the rise in the State.

Mr. P.V.G.R. Naidu explained about the TDP’s manifesto to the public.

TDP corporators and other leaders were present.