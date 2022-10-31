Andhra Pradesh: YSR Congress Party government trying to dupe BCs, allege TDP leaders

TDP State BC Cell president and former Minister Kollu Ravindra being welcomed by Telugu Mahila leaders in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Ministers and senior leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu and Kollu Ravindra have alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is trying to cheat the BC s by organising a meet to discuss their issues, after three-and-a-half years, with an eye on elections.

They were speaking at the North Andhra BC convention at the TDP office here on Monday.

Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu alleged that the funds for the schemes, which were launched for BCs were being diverted for other schemes, and the subsidies were withdrawn. Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy alleged that two BC Ministers were sacrificed by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. On the contrary, Yerrannaidu, who belonged to the BC community, was made a Union Minister by the TDP, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ravindra said that during the TDP rule, the BC Corporation used to give loans up to ₹2 lakh with 50% as subsidy, and tools were given under ‘Aadarana scheme’. The post of TTD Chairman was given to a BC. The YSRCP government has given the posts of chairpersons of various corporations, which have no funds, to the BCs, he alleged.

He said that the TDP government had constituted a committee to look into the demand for inclusion of Valmiki and Boya communities in the ST list. But, now the YSR Congress Party was trying to take the credit, he alleged.

TDP leaders Palla Srinivasa Rao, Buddha Naga Jagadeeswara Rao, Kimidi Nagarjuna, MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao were among those who attended.