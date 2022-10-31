Andhra Pradesh: YSR Congress Party government trying to dupe BCs, allege TDP leaders

Funds from BC welfare schemes are being diverted, alleges Ayyanna Patrudu

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 31, 2022 21:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TDP State BC Cell president and former Minister Kollu Ravindra being welcomed by Telugu Mahila leaders in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Ministers and senior leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu and Kollu Ravindra have alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is trying to cheat the BC s by organising a meet to discuss their issues, after three-and-a-half years, with an eye on elections.

They were speaking at the North Andhra BC convention at the TDP office here on Monday.

Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu alleged that the funds for the schemes, which were launched for BCs were being diverted for other schemes, and the subsidies were withdrawn. Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy alleged that two BC Ministers were sacrificed by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. On the contrary, Yerrannaidu, who belonged to the BC community, was made a Union Minister by the TDP, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ravindra said that during the TDP rule, the BC Corporation used to give loans up to ₹2 lakh with 50% as subsidy, and tools were given under ‘Aadarana scheme’. The post of TTD Chairman was given to a BC. The YSRCP government has given the posts of chairpersons of various corporations, which have no funds, to the BCs, he alleged.

He said that the TDP government had constituted a committee to look into the demand for inclusion of Valmiki and Boya communities in the ST list. But, now the YSR Congress Party was trying to take the credit, he alleged.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

TDP leaders Palla Srinivasa Rao, Buddha Naga Jagadeeswara Rao, Kimidi Nagarjuna, MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao were among those who attended.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app