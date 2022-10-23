Andhra Pradesh: YSR Congress Party creating hurdles in the Amaravati farmers’ rally, alleges TDP

‘State government is out to destroy Amaravati region with the concept of three capitals’

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 23, 2022 18:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former MLA Gandi Babji has criticised the YSR Congress Party government for what he called ‘creating hurdles in the padayatra by farmers of Amaravati’, ignoring the directions of the Andhra Pradesh High Court to ensure smooth conduct of the rally.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Mr. Babji recalled that the High Court had directed the State government to start work on the capital within six months. He claimed that the farmers had given land with the fond hope that a capital would be built there. He alleged that the State government was out to destroy Amaravati region with the concept of three capitals.

He lashed out at MP M. Bharat for creating obstacles to the yatra in Rajamahendravaram. He wondered whether there was law and order in the State, and whether women were safe in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Land scam’

At a separate media conference, TDP Parliament district president Palla Srinivasa Rao has alleged misuse of official powers by MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana in the construction of flats at Kurmannapalem, Gajuwaka, He also alleged that the builder had encroached on the government land and burial ground land in the project.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He demanded a thorough probe into the irregularities and added that the TDP would get a stay from the court on the ‘₹400 crore land scam’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app