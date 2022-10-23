Andhra Pradesh: YSR Congress Party creating hurdles in the Amaravati farmers’ rally, alleges TDP

ADVERTISEMENT

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former MLA Gandi Babji has criticised the YSR Congress Party government for what he called ‘creating hurdles in the padayatra by farmers of Amaravati’, ignoring the directions of the Andhra Pradesh High Court to ensure smooth conduct of the rally.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Mr. Babji recalled that the High Court had directed the State government to start work on the capital within six months. He claimed that the farmers had given land with the fond hope that a capital would be built there. He alleged that the State government was out to destroy Amaravati region with the concept of three capitals.

He lashed out at MP M. Bharat for creating obstacles to the yatra in Rajamahendravaram. He wondered whether there was law and order in the State, and whether women were safe in the State.

‘Land scam’

At a separate media conference, TDP Parliament district president Palla Srinivasa Rao has alleged misuse of official powers by MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana in the construction of flats at Kurmannapalem, Gajuwaka, He also alleged that the builder had encroached on the government land and burial ground land in the project.

He demanded a thorough probe into the irregularities and added that the TDP would get a stay from the court on the ‘₹400 crore land scam’.