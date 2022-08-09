Andhra Pradesh: YSR Congress Party committed to tribal welfare, says Deputy Chief Minister

Artistes performing Dhimsa during the rally organised by the All India ST Employees Welfare Association on the occasion of World Tribal Day, on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

August 09, 2022 22:45 IST

‘CM implementing various schemes for their social, economic and political uplift’

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Tribal Welfare Peedika Rajanna Dora has said that the target of the YSR Congress Party government is to provide better education and health to the tribal people.

Participating in International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples (Adivasi Day) at Paderu in Alluri Sitaramaraju District district along with MLA K. Bhagya Lakshmi on Tuesday, Mr. Rajanna Dora said that the State government was taking steps for the protection of tribal rights. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was implementing various schemes for the social, economic and political uplift of the tribal people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The government has transferred funds to the tune of ₹1.60 lakh crore for the empowerment of tribal women and pattas were given for the land under the cultivation of tribal farmers. The pattas were issued to tribal people, who were cultivating ‘banjar’ lands. The Chief Minister has issued directions to the officials to provide roads to all villages in the Agency areas.

Mr. Rajanna Dora said that under the ‘Mana Badi, Nadu Nedu’ programme, Tribal Ashram Schools were renovated and provided basic amenities. The State was in the forefront in the implementation of tribal rights, he said.

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath said that Mr. Jagan has created Manyam and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts, specially for tribal people, as never before in the 75 years of India’s Independence. A medical college was being established at Paderu at an estimated cost of ₹500 crore and an engineering college was being set up at Parvathipuram. He said that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) would never forget the support of the tribal people during the 2019 elections. He said that ₹14,000 crore was spent under ST Sub-Plan.

Ms. Bhagyalakshmi said that there were 37 crore tribal people across 90 nations in the world. It was the responsibility of the governments concerned to protect their traditions and culture. She called upon the people to draw inspiration from tribal leaders and freedom fighters like Birsa Munda, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Komaram Bheem, Mallu Dora and Gantam Dora. She said that a Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum was being set up at Tajangi of Chintapalli mandal at an estimated cost of ₹35 crore.

Araku MLA Chetti Phalguna, ZP Chairperson J. Subhadra and ST Commission Member K. Ravi Babu spoke.

Principal Secretary (Tribal Welfare) Kantilal Dande, Tribal Welfare Director M. Jahnavi, ASR District Collector Sumit Kumar, SP Satish Kumar ITDA PO Ronanki Gopalakrishna, Sub- Collector V. Abhishek, TRICOR MD E. Ravindra Babu, GCC MD Satish Kumar and GCC Chairperson Shoba Swathirani were among those who attended.

A rally was organised, under the aegis of the All India ST Employees Welfare Association, on the occasion of Adivasi Day on Beach Road. Tribal artistes performed Dhimsa dance.