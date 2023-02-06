ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: YSR Congress MLC candidate is trying to influence teachers through SSA officials, alleges FDNA

February 06, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Chief Electoral Officer should conduct an inquiry and take action against those responsible’

The Hindu Bureau

The Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) has alleged that Sitamraju Sudhakar, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate for the forthcoming elections to the Graduates Constituency Legislative Council of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts, is trying to influence teachers, through the Vizianagaram district Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) officials, to vote for him.

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer on Monday, FDNA general secretary A. Aja Sarma alleged that the officials of the SSA, particularly Assistant Project Co-coordinator K.A. Swami Naidu, officially sent WhatsApp messages to all KGBV schools to see that their teachers attended a meeting at the Zilla Parishad Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on February 5.

The teachers attended the said meeting in large numbers thinking that it was an official meeting. But, surprisingly, no official of SSA was present at the meeting. But, the ruling party MLC candidate addressed the teachers and asked them to vote for him. This act of the officials is nothing but misusing the official power for the benefit of ruling party, Mr. Aja Sarma said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He recalled that the FDNA has brought to his (CEO) notice, in the past, that Mr. Sudhakar had enrolled many ineligible voters, misusing the services of the Village Secretariat system, including volunteers. If these things are allowed to be continued, then there will not be any free and fair elections.

He appealed to the Chief Electoral Officer to inquire into the issue and take action on the officials concerned, and conduct elections in an unbiased manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US