Andhra Pradesh: YSR Congress MLC candidate is trying to influence teachers through SSA officials, alleges FDNA

February 06, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) has alleged that Sitamraju Sudhakar, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate for the forthcoming elections to the Graduates Constituency Legislative Council of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts, is trying to influence teachers, through the Vizianagaram district Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) officials, to vote for him.

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer on Monday, FDNA general secretary A. Aja Sarma alleged that the officials of the SSA, particularly Assistant Project Co-coordinator K.A. Swami Naidu, officially sent WhatsApp messages to all KGBV schools to see that their teachers attended a meeting at the Zilla Parishad Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on February 5.

The teachers attended the said meeting in large numbers thinking that it was an official meeting. But, surprisingly, no official of SSA was present at the meeting. But, the ruling party MLC candidate addressed the teachers and asked them to vote for him. This act of the officials is nothing but misusing the official power for the benefit of ruling party, Mr. Aja Sarma said.

He recalled that the FDNA has brought to his (CEO) notice, in the past, that Mr. Sudhakar had enrolled many ineligible voters, misusing the services of the Village Secretariat system, including volunteers. If these things are allowed to be continued, then there will not be any free and fair elections.

He appealed to the Chief Electoral Officer to inquire into the issue and take action on the officials concerned, and conduct elections in an unbiased manner.