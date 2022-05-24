Andhra Pradesh: YSR Congress giving top priority to Kapus, says Muttamsetti

May 24, 2022 20:53 IST

‘Chief Minister kept his promise on construction of community halls for different sections’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has given top priority to the Kapu community as promised before the general and Assembly elections, former Minister and YSR Congress Party city president Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said.

Speaking at a meeting organised to discuss the construction of a building for the Kapu community here on Tuesday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the Chief Minister had kept his promise on construction of community halls for different sections and has done justice to all communities.

The State government has allotted 2,400 square yards of land in Visakhapatnam. The value of the land was estimated to be around ₹30 crore. Mr. Srinivasa Rao announced that he would give money from his personal resources for construction of the first floor. The first floor would be utilised for provision of skill development courses while the other floors would be given for weddings and other social functions.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao was felicitated by the Kapu community representatives on the occasion.

Aikya Kapu Nadu city president Thota Rajiv, vice president B.N. Murthy and leaders Chintalapudi Venkataramaiah, Gollakota Subba Rao, N.V. Ramana, Sanapathi Appa Rao and Koppisetty Sankara Rao and Simhachalam Trust Board Members Sridevi Varma and Anil Kumar were among those who attended.