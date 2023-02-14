Andhra Pradesh: Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy was murdered to gain sympathy for YSRCP, alleges TDP

February 14, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Parliament district president Palla Srinivasa Rao has demanded punishment of the guilty in the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case. He said that an MP, belonging to the ruling party, who tried to depict the murder as ‘death due to cardiac arrest’, should also be probed.

Addressing a media conference at the party office here on Tuesday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged that the murder was committed to enable the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) gain sympathy before the elections. He said that the CBI should also question Prashant Kishor of I-PAC.

He also demanded questioning of the Editor of ‘Sakshi’ newspaper for publication of a banner story on the headline ‘Narasura Rakta Charitra’. He sought that people should understand the truth and question Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that Mr. Jagan should clear the doubts arising in the minds of the public on the murder.

MLA Velgapudi Ramakrishna Babu, TDP State secretaries Lodagala Krishna, Putcha Vijay Kumar and Areti Mahesh, TNSF State president M. Pranava Gopal, BC Cell president Thammina Vijay Kumar, district leaders Alla Srinivasa Rao, Koneti Suresh and N. Sankara Rao were present.

The TDP leaders released a booklet on the murder of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.