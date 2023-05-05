HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Youth killed, eight others injured as jeep overturns at Pedabayalu in Alluri Sitharamaraju district

May 05, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old youth was killed, while eight persons were injured when the jeep in which they were travelling overturned at Pedabayalu in Alluri Sitarama Raju district late on Thursday night.

Sub-Inspector of Pedabayalu, P. Manoj Kumar, said that the accident occurred when a driver, his 25-year-old helper named P. Dileep along with seven members of their family were heading to a function in Odisha from G.Madugula via Paderu and Pedabayalu. When they reached Sirasapalli in Pedabayalu, the driver lost control over the vehicle when suddenly a herd of cattle came in front of them, said the accident victims in their statement. The vehicle overturned on the road due to the impact. While Dileep died due to severe head injuries, the driver and seven others received injuries.

The injured were shifted to Paderu Government Hospital. Pedabayalu police have registered a case.

