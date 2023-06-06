HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: youth held on charge of raping 19-year-old girl in Anakapalli district

June 06, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 23-year-old youth at Narsingballi area under Kasimkota Police Station limits in Anakapalli district. Though the incident occurred on Monday, it came to light after the police arrested the youth following a complaint from the girl on Tuesday.

Sub-Inspector of Kasimkota Police Station Adinarayana Reddy said that the girl was waiting at a place for some reason at Narsingabilli, where the youth named K. Venkata Nagendra Babu of P. Somavaram, who is a known person to the girl, picked her up on his two-wheeler. He took her to an isolated place near railway underpass and allegedly raped her, the girl stated in her complaint with the police.

