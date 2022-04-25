Andhra Pradesh: youth found dead in autorickshaw

A youth was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Hattaguda village of Araku Valley mandal.

S. Mohan (26) of Kotha Bhalluguda village went to Hattaguda village on Sunday evening and reportedly consumed ganja along with some other youths. The other youths, who were all under the influence of ganja, entered into an argument with him, allegedly attacked him and pushed him into a drain.

Mohan sustained severe injuries and some passersby saw him in the drain and informed his family members. However, his friends shifted him in an autorickshaw to Bhalluguda and reportedly left him in the vehicle, without shifting him to a hospital.

On Monday morning, he was found dead in the autorickshaw. His family members lodged a complaint with the police. Investigation is on.