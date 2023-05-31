Andhra Pradesh: youth ‘ends’ life at Payakaraopeta in Anakapalli district

May 31, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

J. Lokesh, 22, reportedly ended his life in his residence at Payakaraopeta in Anakapalli district on Tuesday evening. The incident came to light after police registered a case. As per the officials, Lokesh of Indira Colony had completed B. Tech at Tirupati and is now preparing for competitive examinations. During his college days, he had allegedly loved a girl. Recently, he had differences with the girl. Upset by this, Lokesh might have ended his life, police said. Those who are in distress can contact helpline no. 100.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.