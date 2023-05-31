ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: youth ‘ends’ life at Payakaraopeta in Anakapalli district

May 31, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

J. Lokesh, 22, reportedly ended his life in his residence at Payakaraopeta in Anakapalli district on Tuesday evening. The incident came to light after police registered a case. As per the officials, Lokesh of Indira Colony had completed B. Tech at Tirupati and is now preparing for competitive examinations. During his college days, he had allegedly loved a girl. Recently, he had differences with the girl. Upset by this, Lokesh might have ended his life, police said. Those who are in distress can contact helpline no. 100.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US