Andhra Pradesh: youth ‘ends’ life at Payakaraopeta in Anakapalli district

May 31, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

J. Lokesh, 22, reportedly ended his life in his residence at Payakaraopeta in Anakapalli district on Tuesday evening. The incident came to light after police registered a case. As per the officials, Lokesh of Indira Colony had completed B. Tech at Tirupati and is now preparing for competitive examinations. During his college days, he had allegedly loved a girl. Recently, he had differences with the girl. Upset by this, Lokesh might have ended his life, police said. Those who are in distress can contact helpline no. 100.

