Andhra Pradesh: youth dies in road accident in Anakapalli district
A 20-year-old youth died after his bike skidded and he came under the wheels of an RTC bus at Makavarapalem in Anakapalli district here on Wednesday. According to sources, M. Dhanunjay, who was heading towards Yelamanchali from Makavarapalem, died in the accident. Makavarapalem police have registered a case.
