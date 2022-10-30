Andhra Pradesh: youth dead, two injured as bike falls into gorge in Alluri Sitarama Raju district

The Hindu Bureau PADERU
October 30, 2022 21:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A 25-year-old youth died while two others suffered severe injuries when the two-wheeler on which they were riding reportedly fell into a gorge, at Vajralakonda under Araku Police Station limits in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Sunday. According to the police, the accident occurred when the biker lost control over the vehicle allegedly due to high speed. The injured were shifted to hospital and are being provided treatment. The Araku police have registered a case and are investigating it.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app