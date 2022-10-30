A 25-year-old youth died while two others suffered severe injuries when the two-wheeler on which they were riding reportedly fell into a gorge, at Vajralakonda under Araku Police Station limits in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Sunday. According to the police, the accident occurred when the biker lost control over the vehicle allegedly due to high speed. The injured were shifted to hospital and are being provided treatment. The Araku police have registered a case and are investigating it.
Andhra Pradesh: youth dead, two injured as bike falls into gorge in Alluri Sitarama Raju district
