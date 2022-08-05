Andhra Pradesh: YHAI to organise expedition to Eastern Ghats of Araku region

August 05, 2022 19:15 IST

On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrutha Mahotsav, Youth Hostels Association of India (YHAI) Andhra Pradesh State Branch is organising a 3D/2N Ride on Hills and Valleys to Eastern Ghats of Araku region.

A special attraction is waterfall rappelling at Tonkota Pedabayalu on August 14 and 15 morning as part of Independence Day celebrations at Rangasila. The expedition on two/four wheelers, will start on the morning of August 13 at NAD Junction in the city and go via Pendurthi, S.Kota and Damuku to reach Tonkota Pedabayalu Waterfalls the same day evening.The participants will camp for the night in tented accommodation near T. Pedabayalu. The waterfall rappelling at Tonkota Pedabayalu falls will be held the next morning. Waterfall Rappelling expert K. Ranga Rao and his team will organise the event. After lunch, the team will move to Rangasila and stay there for the night.

The national flag will be hoisted at the camp site on the morning of August 15. After Independence Day celebrations, the team will return to the city covering a total distance of about 300 km.

The participants will be provided vegetarian food, snacks, mineral water, a T shirt, insurance, radium stickers and participation certificates. Interested persons can contact Md. Ibahim, honorary secretary, on the mobile no. 9550860049, Ch. Ravi Paul, organising secretary, 94412 47066, or M. Sairama Raju, treasurer, on 99495 96555 for registration.