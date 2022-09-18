Andhra Pradesh: Yarlagadda’s plea to Justice Somayajulu on implementation of Telugu

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
September 18, 2022 19:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad met Justice D.V.S.S. Somayajulu, Judge, Andhra Pradesh High Court, and apprised him of the measures being taken by the State government for implementation of Telugu as the language for official communication in the State.

Prof. Lakshmi Prasad spoke on the revival of the Telugu Academy and the Official Language Commission by the State government and its efforts to make Telugu as the language for official communication. He appealed to Justice Somayajulu to cooperate in the implementation of Telugu as the official language for pronouncing judgments in the lower courts.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Justice Somayajulu readily agreed to it, according to Prof. Lakshmi Prasad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app