Andhra Pradesh: Yarlagadda’s plea to Justice Somayajulu on implementation of Telugu

Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad met Justice D.V.S.S. Somayajulu, Judge, Andhra Pradesh High Court, and apprised him of the measures being taken by the State government for implementation of Telugu as the language for official communication in the State.

Prof. Lakshmi Prasad spoke on the revival of the Telugu Academy and the Official Language Commission by the State government and its efforts to make Telugu as the language for official communication. He appealed to Justice Somayajulu to cooperate in the implementation of Telugu as the official language for pronouncing judgments in the lower courts.

Justice Somayajulu readily agreed to it, according to Prof. Lakshmi Prasad.