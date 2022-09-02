Andhra Pradesh: Yanamala has no right to comment on industrial pollution, says IT Minister

He criticises TDP leader for writing a letter to Centre on the proposed bulk drug park in East Godavari district

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has no right to speak about industrial pollution, as it was the TDP that encouraged projects that were not environmental-friendly, said Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath.

Addressing the media here on Friday, he criticised the TDP leader for writing a letter to the Union Government, citing industrial pollution from the proposed bulk drug park in East Godavari district.

Despite stiff competition from various States, the park was allotted to Andhra Pradesh by the Union Government and now Mr. Ramakrishnudu wants to put a spoke in it, the Minister said.

“We welcome the industry with open hands, as it will not only develop the region and the State, but also provide employment to thousands of youths. And if there is a pollution issue, we will tackle it in a way that it should be and see that none is affected,” said Mr. Amarnath.

Taking a dig at Mr. Ramakrishnudu and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, he said, “A few years back, when the TDP was in power, Amara Raja had proposed a plant in Chittoor district. The APPCB had given an adverse report suggesting that the industry would cause pollution to the neighbouring villages. At that time both the leaders had turned a blind eye, as the industry belonged to an MP from their party.”

The Minister said that ‘It was time that Mr. Naidu and all the TDP leaders do self- introspection’.

TDP was outrightly rejected by the people in the 2019 elections and this should be understood by them, he said.

Mr. Amarnath also termed Mr Ramakrishnudu as ‘partner’ of Mr. Naidu, as it was both of them who conspired to backstab the founder of TDP N.T. Rama Rao and usurp power on September 1, 1995.

This day (September 1) should be treated as ‘black day’, as NTR was ditched on this day by Mr. Naidu, the Minister said.

Taking a dig at the TDP meeting at Vijayawada, he said that it was a platform to criticise the good governance of the YSR Congress Party.