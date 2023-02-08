ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Y. Satyanarayana appointed as Honorary Distinguished Professor at Vignan Institute of Law

February 08, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam

Vignan’s Deemed to be University Vice-Chancellor P. Nagabhushan announced on Wednesday that Y. Satyanarayana has been appointed as Honorary Distinguished Professor at Vignan Institute of Law (VIL), a constituent unit of Vignan Foundation for Science, Technology and Research in Vadlamudi in Guntur district.

Mr. Satyanarayana is supposed to assist the university in research guidance, providing support to the institute in constitutional law and administrative law, internationalisation of legal education and collaboration with national law universities, faculty recruitment and development, curriculum development for UG and PG programmes.

