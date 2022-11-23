Andhra Pradesh: women were insulted at Chief Minister’s meet, alleges former BJP MLA

November 23, 2022 06:30 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju strongly condemned the incident when girls and women were asked to leave their ‘black scarf’ (Chunni) before entering Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s public meeting venue at Narsapuram, on November 21. He said that this was one of a shameful, atrocious incident, where women were insulted and their dignity was disrespected. Demanding an apology from Mr Jagan immediately, the senior leader from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also said that action should be initiated against those who were responsible behind such incident.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr Vishnu Kumar Raju said that during Mr Jagan’s visit, barricades are erected all along the road stretches till the C.M’s scheduled venue and now in addition to it, the government has started to take objection on the clothes worn by people. It seems that the government is now passing orders over the dress code to attend the public meetings.

“Recently, Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma had responded to Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan’s comments, when it was not necessary. But I do not understand what is the Women’s Commission doing now. We demand an explanation from her at the earliest,” he said.

Daspalla Hills

Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju also said that despite appeal over the land scam at Daspalla Hills a number of times by the opposition parties, the district administration has not responded over the issue.

“I came to know that due to pressure from some political leaders, the present District Collector is trying to de-notify the controversial lands from 22-A category. If the Collector does not want to go to jail, then he must let the lands be in 22-A category,” he said.

He also demanded that the GVMC authorities respond over the alleged scam on sites belonging to Christian minority community in Visakhapatnam.

₹2,000 notes

The BJP leader also alleged that ₹2,000 notes have started to disappear in the State. “We suspect that they may be accumulated by the YSRCP leaders for the coming elections,” he said.

“If RBI authorities conduct a raid and check how many ₹2,000 notes were released to the State and how many are in circulation, the facts may stumble out,” he said.