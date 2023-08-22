Andhra Pradesh: Woman, paramour arrested for killing her husband in Anakaplli district

August 22, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

A woman allegedly killed her husband with the help of her paramour and then tried to make it look like a road accident at Thandava area under Golugonda police station limits in Anakapalli district. Though the incident occurred on August 20, it came to light after the Golugonda police ascertained the facts during investigation and arrested the two accused.

According to Golugonda police, on August 20, a road accident was reported near Thandava river, in which 34-year-old Gudivada Appalanaidu of Kotha Mallampeta in Golugonda mandal reportedly died and his wife sustained injuries, while the couple were on their way to a temple at Kotlavuratla. The police have registered an accident case.

During investigation, the police came to learn that Appalanaidu’s wife G. Janaki had an affair with a 34-year-old person named Ch. Ramu of K.D Peta. After Appalanaidu came to know about the matter, he had reportedly warned his wife not to indulge in such activities anymore.

Irked by this, Janaki reportedly told Ramu that killing Appalanaidu will clear the hurdles in their relationship, for which the latter agreed. They hatched a plan to eliminate him.

On August 20, Janaki reportedly asked her husband to take her to a temple in Kotlavuratla and also alerted her paramour. While the couple were headed to the temple on a two-wheeler, Ramu reportedly followed them maintaining some distance.

After crossing Thandava river, Janaki asked Appalanaidu to stop the bike to answer a nature’s call. She then took him to an isolated place nearby and made him to sit for a while. Ramu who was following the couple had allegedly hit Appalanaidu on his head with a hammer, which he brought along with him. After confirming that Appalanaidu was killed, the duo had brought the body on to the road and left him along with the vehicle, making it look like an accident.

According to the police, the suspicion arose after examining the injuries on the victim’s body. On Tuesday evening, Narsipatnam (Rural) Circle Inspector P. Ramanayya along with Golugonda police arrested Janaki and Ramu.

