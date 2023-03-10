HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Woman ‘murders’ daughter-in-law in Alluri Sitharama Raju district

March 10, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

A woman allegedly murdered her daughter-in-law over a petty issue, while she was under the influence of alcohol at Chellumputtu village in Jerrela Panchayat in Munchingputtu mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, in the early hours of Thursday. As per police, there was a dispute over some petty issue between K. Budra (40) and her mother-in-law K Duharni. Duharni, who was under the influence of alcohol, has allegedly attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon resulting in her death. Munchingputtu police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem on Thursday night.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.