Andhra Pradesh: Woman ‘murders’ daughter-in-law in Alluri Sitharama Raju district

March 10, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - PADERU

A woman allegedly murdered her daughter-in-law over a petty issue, while she was under the influence of alcohol at Chellumputtu village in Jerrela Panchayat in Munchingputtu mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, in the early hours of Thursday. As per police, there was a dispute over some petty issue between K. Budra (40) and her mother-in-law K Duharni. Duharni, who was under the influence of alcohol, has allegedly attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon resulting in her death. Munchingputtu police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem on Thursday night.