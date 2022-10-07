Andhra Pradesh: woman ‘murdered’ by fiance and girl friend, arrested in Alluri Sitarama Raju district

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly 13 months after a 20-year-old woman had gone missing from Annavaram Police Station limits in Chintapalli mandal, the police have concluded that she was murdered and have also arrested two persons, including a woman, for being allegedly involved in the case in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Thursday.

As per the police, the woman was murdered by her fiance along with his girlfriend, who wanted to get rid of her, as they were in a relationship.

The arrested were identified as K. Lakshmi (20) of Chittamputtu village, Luvvasingi Panchayat in G.Madugula mandal, and V. Gopal (21) of Sampangiputtu village, Kudumasari Panchayat in Chintapalli mandal.

According to Sub-Inspector of Annavaram Police Station P. Sai Kumar, in 2021, family members of 20-year-old Ch Kanthamma of Sampangiputtu village had decided to perform her marriage with Gopal. But Gopal was already in a relationship with Lakshmi.

Lakshmi who was unable to digest the fact that her boyfriend was going to marry another woman, threatened him that she would end her life and had written a suicide note mentioning his name. The duo had then decided to eliminate Kanthamma to ensure that their relationship continues.

On the day of Ganesh Puja, September 10, 2021, Lakshmi reportedly had gone to the house of Kanthamma and informed her that she would not be a problem in their married life. She had then reportedly asked Kanthamma to drop her at her house as she had to go alone. Kanthamma had reportedly accompanied Lakshmi till her home at Chittamputtu village. After reaching her house, Lakshmi had reportedly attacked Kanthamma with an axe, which she already arranged with the help of Gopal. As Kanthamma raised an alarm, Gopal who was waiting outside reportedly rushed inside and helped Lakshmi hack the woman to death. After the murder, the duo had buried the body near their house. Family members of Kanthamma then had lodged a missing complaint with Annavaram Police in which they had also mentioned Lakshmi as the suspect. However, there was no further development in the case.

Almost a year later, the Annavaram police led by Sub-Inspector P. Sai Kumar conducted investigation and once again examined the suspects, and after interrogation the police have confirmed role of Lakshmi and Gopal. The duo were arrested and sent in remand.

The body of Kanthamma was exhumed by the police in the presence of local district administration staff.

Superintendent of Police, ASR district, J. Sathish Kumar, and ASP Chintapalli, K.P.S. Kishore, appreciated the Annavaram police.