Andhra Pradesh: woman murdered after she resists rape attempt in Anakapalli district

A 34-year-old woman was allegedly murdered after she resisted a rape attempt by a 25-year-old youth at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district on Saturday evening. The incident came to light after the police registered a case on a complaint by the victim’s husband on Saturday night.

According to DSP Parawada (i/c) P. Srinivasa Rao, around 20 persons, including 10 from a few northern States, were working in a company at Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ). Their families were living in tents, pitched outside the company premises. The wife of one of the workers, who hailed from Vizianagaram district, works as a cook for all the workers, for which she was being paid about ₹9,000. On Saturday, all the 10 local workers had gone to duties, while rest of workers, who hail from the north, were given a holiday due to ‘Viswakarma Puja’, he said.

The DSP said that at around 4 p.m., while the woman was alone, a worker named S. Sardar (25) from West Bengal had entered her tent and has allegedly attempted to rape her. When the woman resisted, he beat her up severely on her head and took her to an isolated place about 100 metres from the spot. The accused has again attempted to rape and allegedly murdered the woman by strangulating as she continued to resist him.

The incident came to light after the workers returned home at around 6 p.m.

Superintendent of Police, Anakapalli, S Gowthami, Atchutapuram police and the Disha police reached the spot and examined the crime scene.

The Atchutapuram police have registered a case. Further investigation is on. The body was shifted for post-mortem.

It was learnt that the accused was taken into custody.