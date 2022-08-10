Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh: woman kills four-month-old daughter, ends life in ASR district

Staff Reporter PADERU August 10, 2022 17:37 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 17:37 IST

A 29-year-old woman allegedly killed her four-month-old daughter and ended her life by hanging herself from ceiling fan at Tadigiri village under Hukumpeta Police Station limits in Alluri Sitaramaraju district on Tuesday.

The incident allegedly occurred during the absence of the other family members in the house. It came to light after her husband, who returned home from agricultural work, saw the duo lifeless.

Sub-Inspector of Hukumpeta Police Station K. Papi Naidu said that the woman named Radhika was suspected to have killed her daughter by smoothering her by some pillow, before hanging herself. As per the family members, the woman was mentally disturbed. Three months ago, Radhika had allegedly tried to leave home, but was brought back by the family members.

Post-mortem was conducted and the bodies were handed over to the kin.

Hukumpeta police have registered a case.

(In case of suicidal tendencies, contact 100)

