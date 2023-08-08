Andhra Pradesh: Woman alleges sexual exploitation and cheating by ward volunteer in Anakapalli district

August 08, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 24-year-old woman on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the police against a ward volunteer alleging that he had sexually exploited her over a period of time in the name of love and then cheated her, at Golugonda in Anakapalli district. As per the reports, the woman who was divorced alleged that the 25-year-old youth had been in relationship with her since the last four years. She also alleged that he sexually exploited her several times. She alleged that the volunteer had been refusing to marry her now. In the primary investigation, the ward volunteer claimed that the woman had hidden the fact that she was divorced and he had started to avoid her after coming to know about it. The police have registered cases of sexual assault and cheating. Further investigation is on.