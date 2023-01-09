Andhra Pradesh: with the dip in temperatures, tourists to Lambasingi in ASR district are on cloud nine

January 09, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Tourists visiting Lammasingi, popularly known as Lambasingi, in Alluri Sitaramaraju district are on cloud nine seeing sheets of white translucent material spread over seat covers of motorcycle, car roofs and almost every thing left in the open. On scraping the surface, they are astonished to find ice. They are enjoying the chilly weather.

The steady dip in mercury levels in the Agency areas of the district, during the past five days, is giving tourists a thrilling experience. The minimum temperature, recorded at Chintapalli on Monday 2° degree Celsius and 1.5° Celsius on Sunday.

The other places in the Agency, which recorded minimum temperature below 10° Celsius on Monday are: Lambasingi and G. Madugula 2 each; G.K. Veedhi 2.6; Hukumpeta 2.3; Araku 3.2; Paderu 3.6, Anantagiri 8.6 and Koyyuru 9.6° Celsius.

Lambasingi does not have a weather station or observatory but the temperature there is estimated to be around 1° Celsius below that recorded at Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS), Chintapalli, which has an Automatic Weather Station (AWS) and a manual observatory.

The lowest minimum temperatures(in degree Celsius) recorded at the Regional Agriculture Research Station (RARS) at Chintapalli, during the last 30 years, are: January 14, 1990 is 2.0; Jan 29, 1991 5.5; Jan 6, 1992 is 0.0; 1993 Dec 28 3.5; Jan 10 1995 7.5; Dec 24, 1996 is 0.4; Jan 22, 1997 2.0; Dec 30, 1998 1.0; Jan 5, 1999 1.0, Dec 15 2000 2.0; Jan 31, 2001 4.0; Jan 3, 2002 3.0; Jan 17 2003 1.0; Nov 22, 2004 3.0; Dec 28, 2005 4.0; Jan 28, 2006 3.0; Jan 4, 2007 4.5; Jan 3 & 4, 2008 1.5, Dec 25, 2009 5.0, Dec 22, 2010 3.5; Jan 12, 2011 2.8; Jan 15, 2012 1.0 and Dec 16, 2013 5.0; Dec 21, 2014 3.0; Jan 11, 2015 3.0; Dec 23, 2016 3.5; Dec 27, 2017 3.5; Dec 31, 2018 1.5; Jan 1, 2019 2.5 and Dec 23, 2020 4.5.

“The low temperature in the Agency areas of Alluri Sitaramaraju district is a common feature during winter every year. The dry and cold northerly winds coming from the Himalayas and North India are sweeping across the country, including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States. Radiation cooling effect during nights is the reason for the dip in temperatures,” says P.V. Rama Rao, a retired Director of the IMD.

“Due to high humidity, temperature falls and fog forms, especially in valleys. In the city despite the fall in temperature, the smog, due to air pollution, spreads laterally,” he says.

Meanwhile, the city has also been experiencing chilly weather for the past few days. Visakhapatnam Airport recorded minimum temperature of 13.6° Celsius, while Waltair (areas closer to the sea) recorded 29.4° Celsius on Monday.