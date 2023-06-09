Andhra Pradesh: Window pane of Vande Bharat Express train damaged in stone pelting between Samalkot and Rajahmundry

June 09, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The window pane of the 20833/34 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express has been damaged yet again by miscreants between Samalkot and Rajahmundry on Friday. Barely five months into operation, the semi-high speed train has been hit by stones for more than 25 times, according to reliable sources.

Rail users wonder whether there is some conspiracy behind the frequent stoning of the fastest train between the largest city in Andhra Pradesh, and the twin cities of Hyderabad-Secunderabad, the capital of Telangana.

The first stone pelting incident on this train occurred on January 11, when stones were thrown at the train near Kancharapalem as it was going from Visakhapatnam railway station to the Coach Depot for maintenance before its inaugural run from Secunderabad on January 15, this year. The train had its regular run from Visakhapatnam on January 16.

Investigation by the police had revealed that some children, who were playing near the railway track at Kancharapalem, threw stones on the window panes, resulting in damaged to two windows. Close on the heels of this incident, another stone pelting on this train was reported on February 3 and again on February 10 giving rise to suspicions on the reasons for the continued stone pelting on the state-of-the-art train.

A social media group - ‘Visakhapatnam Jn’ - posted a thought-provoking post on social media, after the first three stone pelting incidents, on February 10, calling for introspection from the public.

On June 8, the window pane of an executive coach was damaged due to stone pelting, near seat no. 21 and 22 at an unidentified location. The problem was temporarily attended by providing a film on the damaged glass, according to reliable sources.

The train is a runaway hit both from Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad with the seats getting fully booked on almost all days of its operation. This train covers the nearly 700-km distance in 8 hours 30 minutes, while ‘Duronto’ is taking 10 hours and 15 minutes and most other express trains are taking an average of 12 hours to cover the same distance.

“Almost all the stone pelting incidents had occurred in the jurisdiction of South Central Railway (SCR), and the culprits in most of the cases were arrested,” Anup Satpathy, Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R), told The Hindu, when asked about the action taken in the stone pelting cases.