Andhra Pradesh: Will the tide turn for the ship that ran aground in Vizag?

October 28, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

More than 1,111 days have passed since the 3,000-tonne Bangladesh vessel M.V. Maa ran aground at the beach Tenneti Park, in Visakhapatnam, on October 13, 2020, due to adverse weather conditions under the influence of a depression in the Bay of Bengal.

Due to high salvage costs, the ship owners did not take it back, and the vessel was left along the city’s beach. The ship’s fuel was emptied and it has been left to rust and decay, exposed to the vagaries of nature.

As there was no objection from the ship owners, the State government announced that it would be converted into a floating restaurant as part of efforts to develop the city as a tourism hub.

As of Saturday, the ship was found rusting with no activity happening. Not an inch was being moved in the modification works.

In the first week of December 2021, the then Tourism Minister Muthamsetty Srinivasa Rao said that the works on the restaurant had started and tourists would be allowed after three weeks. After the announcement, the tourist excitement continued, but only for a few months. After Mr. Srinivasa Rao’s tenure ended, his succesor R.K. Roja directed the officials to take up the project works forward.

A Vizag-based company, Gill Marines, is believed to have bought the ship for ₹1.25 crore from the insurer PNI Club (North of England). To make the project possible, the tourism department had to facilitate a road and other clearances from its end.

Clearances

The Tourism Department had sought clearances from Forest and CRZ authorities to take the project forward, but it had so far received clearance only from the Forest Department and is awaiting clearance from the CRZ officials. Apart from this, the tenure of the new AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) board also ended recently and a new body that would be formed in the next few weeks is likely to discuss the project.

The Tourism Department approached the Forest Department for using forest land to build a road from the beach road to the ship. It also submitted a Differential Global Positioning System survey for permission to construct a road from Jodugullapalem to the ship basement area.

“We have obtained permission from the Forest Department to use forest land for ship-based road, but we are yet to get CRZ clearance. Gill Marines is ready to develop the project after we get all the permissions. We expected it to happen by the end of this month, but it is getting delayed. We have to start the project work at any cost, as the government is keen on developing the project on a priority basis. It needs at least two months for us,” a Tourism Department official, on condition of anonymity, told The Hindu on Saturday.

When contacted the Forest officials said that they had given permission to use 0.55 hectares of forest land for road purposes of the tourism project. “We inspected the place in June 2023 and sent a report to our superiors in Vijayawada. According to our forest rules, if less than one hectare of forest land is used, there is no land to compensate for the land, but the tourism department has to pay the `Net Present Value’ to the forest department. It is not a huge amount as it is a government project,” an official said.

Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishnababu of Telugu Desam Party said that the tourism project was a farce and the ship was rusting causing environment pollution. However, he would take the issue to the notice of the authorities soon, he said.

Environmental concerns

Meanwhile, the rusting 3,000-tonne behemoth had become a cause of worry for environmentalists and experts who had served in the shipping industry. They fear that it would not turn up like MV River Princess that happened in Goa.

On June 6, 2000, the 1.14 lakh-tonne MV River Princess, an oil tanker, ran aground, due to bad weather at the Candolim beach in Goa. The ship could not be salvaged or towed back and remained on the beach for over 12 years, and it had to be dismantled part-by-part in-situ, causing an ecological and environmental disaster.

As oil had been removed, there might not be any oil spill. But a ship contains a lot of pollutants, which only increase, as the years go by. The entire area might be polluted, if it is not maintained or salvaged immediately, say experts.

Pravallika, a visitor from Bengaluru, said, “We saw the ship when we came to the city during the Dasara holidays. The vessel has been popularised by enthusiasts on social media platforms. This is a great opportunity for developers, including the State government, to make the project as a major tourist destination.”

