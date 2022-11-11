Andhra Pradesh: will strive to solve problems of NAOB displaced persons in four months, says Anakapalli Collector

‘Loca youth will be provided employment after being trained with the support of Skill Development Centre’

The Hindu Bureau ANAKAPALLI
November 11, 2022 23:10 IST

District Collector Ravi Pattanshetty assured the Naval Alternate Operational Base (NAOB) Rambilli displaced persons that he will strive to resolve all the issues following norms within four months. He conducted a meeting with a few representatives from NAOB displaced persons at the Collectorate here on Saturday.

The Collector said that the local youth will be provided employment after being trained with the support of Skill Development Centre. He also said that steps will be taken to construct schools, hospitals, roads and also develop the burial and cremation grounds. The government will also take steps to sanction CSR funds from industries. Sub-committees will be formed involving the government officials and the fishermen, he said.

Yelamanchali MLA U.V. Ramanamurthy Raju (Kanna Babu) said that he would take the issue to the notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Earlier, he has learnt about various issues from the displaced persons. The representatives sought the officials to allow them for fishing in Varaha and Sarada rivers till the jetty is constructed. Apart from providing all amenities at the colonies constructed for displaced persons, they also demanded proper job opportunities for the youth.

Joint Collector Kalpana Kumari, Additional SP B. Lakshmi Narayana, officials from the Revenue and the Fisheries Departments took part.

