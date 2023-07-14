Andhra Pradesh will soon become a hub for toy exports, says Industries Minister

July 14, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath has said that Andhra Pradesh will soon become a hub for the export of toys.

The Minister on Friday launched a global e-commerce portal at the Pals Plush India Private Limited at Green City, Gajuwaka, for the export of toys manufactured by them to cities in the USA like New York, Florida and San Francisco.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Amarnath said that he understood the economic importance of the toy market in India, during his recent tour of Sri City. The annual toy sales in the country was to the order of ₹8,000 crore. China was on top of the world in the sale of toys. He said that plans were on the cards to make Andhra Pradesh as a hub for toy exports.

The Minister expressed optimism that setting up a toy park in Andhra Pradesh could provide employment to over 30,000 people. Proposals have been received for the setting up of a toy park in the State, and steps would be taken after discussing the issue with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said.

Pals Plush India president Ajay Sinha said that he has been associated with the toy industry for the past 30 years in various companies in India and abroad. He said that his company had exported toys to Taiwan, South Korea and other countries between 1997 and 2000. The company had launched a toys manufacturing unit at Sri City near Tirupati during 2011-12. He said that the company would expand its existing operations in Visakhapatnam city. He said that they were looking for assistance from the government in this regard.

