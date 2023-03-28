ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh will get one of three Bulk Drug Parks sanctioned by Centre, says Union Minister

March 28, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The land required for the project has been acquired in Thondangi mandal of Kakinada district, Bhagwanth Khuba informs Rajya Sabha

The Hindu Bureau

The Central government has sanctioned three Bulk Drug Parks to Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, Union Minister of State for Pharmaceuticals Bhagwanth Khuba informed the Rajya Sabha on March 28 (Tuesday) in a rewritten reply to a question posed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao.

The Bulk Drug Park sanctioned to Andhra Pradesh is being developed in 2,000.46 acres in Thondangi mandal of Kakinada district and the land required for the project has been acquired, the Union Minister said.

The estimated cost of the development of Common Infrastructure Facilities (CIF) in the proposed Bulk Drug Park has been put at ₹1,441 crore which includes the Central government’s grant of ₹1,000 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Incentives for manufacturing units

In response to a question about the incentives being offered by the State government concerned to the manufacturing units in the Bulk Drug Parks, the Union Minister said the State government concerned would offer an interest subsidy of 3% on the term loan taken for fixed capital investment by new MSMEs for five years and reimbursement of 100% of net SGST accrued to the State for 10 years.

The parks are expected to generate economic activity for pharmaceutical sector in the region, he stated in the reply.

Referring to the Central government’s assistance, Mr. GVL Narasimha Rao said that the proposed Bulk Drug Park would help the Kakinada region emerge as a pharmaceutical hub in the country.

The BJP MP thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for selecting Andhra Pradesh for the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US