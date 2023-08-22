HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Will contest from Anakapalli again, says Amarnath

August 22, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - ANAKAPALI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath has described the party workers as his strength, and appealed to them not to be misled by the statements of his rivals, who are trying to create a rift between him and the party workers.

The Minister held a meeting with party conveners and party workers at the Rotary Kalyana Mandapam here on Tuesday.

Mr. Amarnath expressed his desire to once again contest the forthcoming Assembly elections from Anakapalli. He said that the Opposition leaders were trying to poison their minds, the Minister told them not to believe their words and said that he would always stand by the party workers, when they were in need.

He said: “I will do my best to accommodate you (party workers) in suitable positions at an opportune time. I will shift my residence to Anakapalli in the near future.” He said that YSRCP has membership of 8 lakhs, which was the highest in the country. No party has the guts to say that they would withdraw the welfare schemes introduced by the YSRCP government, if they came to power.

He called upon the party workers to work hard for the success of the party for the next five months and bring the party back to power.

