Andhra Pradesh: Wheels of a coach of Araku train (08551) derails; no casualties

January 17, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The wheels of a general second class coach of 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train derailed at near Sivalingapuram station in the Kottavalasa – Araku Section on Tuesday

All the passengers in that coach were shifted to other coaches, and there are no casualties, according to an official source.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy and his team rushed to the spot in the Accident Relief Medical Train to monitor the restoration works.

The derailment occurred around 9.45 a.m. and the derailed coach was detached and the remaining train departed with all the passengers on its onward journey by 11.05 a.m.

