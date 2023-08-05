Andhra Pradesh: What is the need to enforce Section 30 in Anakapalli district? former MLA asks I.T Minister

August 05, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former TDP MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy questioned the Anakapalli district officials about the need to enforce Section 30 of the Police Act, in the district all of a sudden. He expressed doubts that it is the idea of I.T Minister G Amarnath in view of Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief K Pawan Kalyan’s proposed ‘Varahi Yatra’ in the district.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy questioned the police and IT Minister G Amarnath, whether there were any conflicts and disputes occurred in Anakapalli district in the recent times. He alleged that the decision was taken a day after Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief K. Pawan Kalyan confirmed his ‘Varahi Yatra’ schedule from August 10.

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan is also planning to visit controversial lands in Visannapeta in Anakapalli district. This may have led the I.T Minister to tell the district police to enforce Section 30 of the Police Act and not to allow any meetings, rallies etc.,” he said.

Mr. Satyanarayana condemned the violence that occurred at Punganur in the Chittoor district on Friday. He alleged that YSRCP leaders, especially Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy. were behind the violence. The TDP leader alleged that some Superintendents of Police (SPs), especially from one community, are acting as supporters of the ruling party, which is very unfortunate.

The TDP leader also said that during the TDP government, they made plans to bring in ₹2,200 crore worth investment which include Convention Centre, Food Courts, Hotel and Shopping Complex by Lulu Group near Beach Road in the city. After formation of YSRCP government, the YSRCP leaders criticised the investment proposal, bothered the investors, who have left Andhra Pradesh. Now, they have again brought ₹600 crore investment by Raheja Group in the city, that too a mall. He alleged that the YSRCP leaders with the support of local administration are trying to sell the same land at Beach Road to some shell companies.