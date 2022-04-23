Andhra Pradesh: weekly special trains to be operated from Srikakulam to Chittoor

Officials want to clear the extra rush of pilgrims going to Tirupati

Weekly special trains will be operated between Srikakulam Road and Chittoor, to clear the extra rush of pilgrims going to Tirupati, between April 24 and 26.

Train no. 07646 Chittoor –Srikakulam Road weekly special will leave Chittoor on Sundays at 1.50 p.m. and will reach Tirupati at 3.15 p.m. and depart at 3.20 p.m. to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 5.45 a.m. and depart at 6.05 a.m. to reach Srikakulam Road at 8.15 a.m.

In the return direction, 07645 Srikakulam Road-Chittoor weekly special will leave Srikakulam Road on Mondays at 3 p.m. (from April 25 to April 27) to Visakhapatnam at 5.15 p.m. and depart at 5.35 p.m. to reach Tirupati on the next day at 6.50 a.m. and depart at 6.55 a.m. to reach Chittoor at 11.10 hrs.

The trains will have stoppages at Chipurupalli, Vizianagaram , Visakhapatnam , Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada,Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tirputati between Visakhapatnam- Chittor.

These trains will have 2 ndAC-1, 3 rdAC-1, Sleeper Class-7, General Second Class-4, Second class-cum -luggage/disabled coaches-2.