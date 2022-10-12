Andhra Pradesh: We are determined to go ahead with the idea of decentralisation and three capitals, says Y.V. Subba Reddy

‘Visakha Garjana’ is being held only to express the aspirations and demands of the people of North Andhra’

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the State government are determined to go ahead with the idea of decentralisation and the three capitals.

Addressing a media conference after reviewing the preparations for the Visakha Garjana being conducted by the JAC, here on Wednesday, he said that the ‘Garjana’is being held only to express the aspirations and demands of the people of North Andhra.

It will be a peaceful rally to showcase how people of this region is supporting the decentralisation and are eager to have Visakhapatnam as the Executive capital of the State, he said..

“We welcome all parties to join the rally and if TDP thinks that it can derail the process, the people of this region will teach them a lesson,” Mr. Subba Reddy said.

“We are ready to develop Amaravati and it will continue to be the Legislative capital. But right now, the finances of the State does not permit it to spend lakhs of crores to develop it as the capital city. But on the other hand Visakhapatnam is a developed city and has all the trappings to be made the Executive or Administrative capital,” he said.

He informed the media that a meeting will be held with the leaders of the JAC on Thursday, to finalise the final plan of Visakha Garjana and the road ahead.