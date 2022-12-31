ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Waltair DRM inspects Pendurthi, Kottavalasa railway stations

December 31, 2022 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Anup Satpathy, inspected Pendurthi and Kottavalasa railway stations and colonies on Saturday.

He checked the various amenities and facilities available at the stations. He inspected the waiting halls, railway offices, Foot Over Bridges, water outlets etc. He also inspected the railway colonies and took stock of developmental activities and amenities at the colonies.

During his inspection, the DRM focussed on provision of additional streetlights in the colony, improvement of amenities at railway quarters, occupancy of quarters and security. He interacted with the residents and listened to their grievances. He was accompanied by Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination) P.K. Maharana, Senior Divisional Operations Manager G. Suneel Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi and Senior Divisional Safety Officer Pravin Bhati.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US