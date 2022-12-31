HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Waltair DRM inspects Pendurthi, Kottavalasa railway stations

December 31, 2022 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Anup Satpathy, inspected Pendurthi and Kottavalasa railway stations and colonies on Saturday.

He checked the various amenities and facilities available at the stations. He inspected the waiting halls, railway offices, Foot Over Bridges, water outlets etc. He also inspected the railway colonies and took stock of developmental activities and amenities at the colonies.

During his inspection, the DRM focussed on provision of additional streetlights in the colony, improvement of amenities at railway quarters, occupancy of quarters and security. He interacted with the residents and listened to their grievances. He was accompanied by Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination) P.K. Maharana, Senior Divisional Operations Manager G. Suneel Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi and Senior Divisional Safety Officer Pravin Bhati.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.