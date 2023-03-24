ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Walmart Foundation announces five-year strategy to reach one million smallholder farmers by 2028 in the country

March 24, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Grants will be extended to non-profit organisations working in the areas of collectivisation and farm aggregation for boosting farmer incomes across several States, says official

The Hindu Bureau

Walmart Foundation announced a new five-year strategy that aims at reaching one million smallholder farmers by 2028, including at least 50% women farmers, said Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, Walmart Inc. and President, Walmart Foundation, Kathleen McLaughlin. She was here in the city on Friday. She said that the grants will be extended to non-profit organisations working in the areas of collectivisation and farm aggregation with the aim of boosting farmer incomes across several States, including Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Odisha.

Ms. Kathleen said that the grants will focus on enabling locals grantees to support capacity building for Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), expanding access to market linkages to increase the ease of participating in commercial opportunities, and training farmers on sustainable farming methods and technology, with a particular focus on empowering women farmers. The Foundation also announced two new grants alongside the new five-year strategy which include $3 million to TechnoServe for smallholder farmers in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US