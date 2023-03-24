HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Walmart Foundation announces five-year strategy to reach one million smallholder farmers by 2028 in the country

Grants will be extended to non-profit organisations working in the areas of collectivisation and farm aggregation for boosting farmer incomes across several States, says official

March 24, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Walmart Foundation announced a new five-year strategy that aims at reaching one million smallholder farmers by 2028, including at least 50% women farmers, said Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, Walmart Inc. and President, Walmart Foundation, Kathleen McLaughlin. She was here in the city on Friday. She said that the grants will be extended to non-profit organisations working in the areas of collectivisation and farm aggregation with the aim of boosting farmer incomes across several States, including Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Odisha.

Ms. Kathleen said that the grants will focus on enabling locals grantees to support capacity building for Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), expanding access to market linkages to increase the ease of participating in commercial opportunities, and training farmers on sustainable farming methods and technology, with a particular focus on empowering women farmers. The Foundation also announced two new grants alongside the new five-year strategy which include $3 million to TechnoServe for smallholder farmers in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, she added.

