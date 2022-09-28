Andhra Pradesh: VRO in ACB net for ‘accepting’ ₹20,000 bribe in Anakapalli district

ADVERTISEMENT
Officials from Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a Village Revenue Officer (VRO) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 from a person for doing an official favour, in Nathavaram mandal in Anakapalli district on Wednesday.
According to the ACB officials, VRO G. Suryanarayana of Mulagapudi Bennavaram village, has demanded ₹20,000 from a person named G.H. Srinivas Reddy for a mutation purpose. Srinivas Reddy has lodged a complaint with the ACB officials. The ACB officials led by DSP Ramanamurthy, after ascertaining facts, laid a trap and caught the VRO red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe on Wednesday.