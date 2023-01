January 02, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam District Sports Authority (VDSA) has invited players to come forward and compete in the volleyball category for the forthcoming AP CM Cup. The VDSA Director N. Surya Rao on Monday stated that interested players from Visakhapatnam, Alluri and Anakapalli districts can reach the volleyball grounds near Nukalamma Temple, JMJ School, Anakapalli at 8 a.m on January 4 for selection. More details can be obtained over 8125416870.