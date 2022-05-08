Andhra Pradesh: Vizag zoo to conduct summer camp for children from May 23

Students aged between five to 18 years can participate, says Curator

The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park will organise a summer camp for students aged between five to 18 years in two batches from May 23 to June 2.

IGZP Curator Nandani Salaria said that the children in the age group of five to 11 years can join the camp, scheduled to be held from May 23 to May 27. The camp for the second batch (12-18 years) would be conducted from May 29 to June 2.

It would be an interactive offline programme where students would get to know about importance of the nature, wildlife conservation and management of wild animals at the city zoo. Students would also have classes on animal world of the zoo, animal behaviour studies, management of animals, veterinary care of animals, butterflies and their rearing.

Interested persons can apply through www.vizagzoo.com. For more details and registration, interested can dial the phone number 9441130894.